BHP's Huge Potash Takeover Bid Exposes A Shift From Hard Commodities Into China's Next Stage Of Growth

BHP Billiton’s (BHP) latest unsolicited bid for the leading fertiliser producer Potash (POT) says much about China’s next stage of development.BHP is already a leading producer of the commodities which feed China’s rapid infrastructure growth. As a leading producer of iron ore and coal, BHP has benefited from China’s growth like few other companies in the world.



Lately, however, BHP has been pitching efforts to diversify its sources of growth, driven by China slow-down concerns.

The rapid Chinese infrastructure and property build-out that we’ve seen over the last decade may have gotten ahead of itself and could be set for a sudden slow-down, especially since the Chinese government itself is actively trying to restrain it due to overcapacity concerns.

Yet few would say that China’s agricultural consumption has gotten out of hand, few would argue it’s a bubble. It’s pretty well established that as wealth levels rise, people consume far richer diets. Higher incomes lead to increased consumption of oil seeds, fruits, and vegetable consumption according to data from Potash Corporation for example. In China, plus much of the developing world, this trend still has a long way to run.

If anything, in China agricultural consumption growth has likely lagged economic growth recently, rather than exceeded it as has been the case with infrastructure expansion.

Thus BHP’s latest bid for Potash is pretty telling. If successful, it will mark a major shift away from producing the commodities which feed Chinese infrastructure, and into producing the commodities which help feed Chinese people.

While BHP was already involved in fertiliser production, Potash Corp. would be an enormous acquisition target. Potash has a $33 billion market cap at its current market price, and a $36 billion enterprise value (The value of its shares plus debt). Even for the $200-billion-market-cap BHP, this is no small commitment, it’s rather a major strategic move.

Thus BHP’s latest move exposes where the company has its sights set. BHP will continue feeding China, and the world’s, infrastructure build-out, but they clearly are looking ahead towards the next stage of China’s economic growth– The growth of Chinese citizens’ spending power, and the agricultural consumption it will entail. BHP will also benefit from similar consumption growth across the rest of the developing world.

The slide below, which we pulled from a June BHP presentation, says exactly what BHP is trying to do with Potash Corp (POT). Back in June, however, few realised just how big a dive BHP was intending to take. Now the cat’s out of the bag. With Potash Corp, BHP is trying to become a global leader for fertilizers, despite already being a global leader for coal and iron ore.

