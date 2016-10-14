BHP's Olympic Dam has power again

Olympic Dam uranium mine. Photo: Supplied

BHP’s Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine, knocked out by power failures during severe storms two weeks ago, is back in production.

The final electricity line was restored late yesterday, enabling full power to be restored.

The mine had to power down, using back-up generators for critical infrastructure, on September 29 following the loss of grid power in South Australia.

“Our teams are working hard to safely ramp up operations,” says BHP’s asset president, Jacqui McGill.

“While some work continued in underground operations during the power outage, the focus now is to safely transition our surface operations from a period of care and maintenance back into full production.”

The impact of the power failure on production will be provided in BHP’s quarterly operational review scheduled to be released next week.

OZ Minerals also suspended production at its Prominent Hill copper and gold mine south-east of Coober Pedy due to electricity supply disruptions following the severe storms in South Australia.

Full production at OZ Minerals’ Prominent Hill mine is resuming following the restoration of grid power to the site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.