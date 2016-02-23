BHP's new management team after a restructure

Andrew Mackenzie. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

BHP Billiton, announcing massive losses and a cut in dividends, has also reorganised its management team.

The company says it will become a simpler organisation focused on geographic operating regions and supported by globalised functional services drawing upon world-class expertise and scale.

“These changes are a continuation of our simplification journey,” says CEO Andrew Mackenzie says. “They are made possible by the recent demerger of South32 and well-timed asset divestments, and reflect our continued commitment to improve productivity.

The changes mean one less president role in Australia. Jimmy Wilson, currently president iron ore, has lost his job.

Chief financial officer Peter Beaven gets more. He will assume global responsibility for strategy and business development, allowing the company to more effectively identify opportunities for value and growth across all commodities.

A new technology function is being established. Diane Jurgens has been appointed to the role of chief technology officer, reporting to the CEO, based in Singapore.

And the marketing and supply functions will consolidate under tArnoud Balhuizen who has been appointed president, marketing and supply.

The members of the new executive leadership team at BHP:

Andrew Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer

Arnoud Balhuizen, President Marketing and Supply

Peter Beaven, Chief Financial Officer

Tony Cudmore, Chief Public Affairs Officer

Dean Dalla Valle, Chief Commercial Officer (seconded to Brazil)

Geoff Healy, Chief Risk and Legal Officer

Mike Henry, President Operations, Minerals Australia

Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer

Danny Malchuk, President Operations, Minerals Americas

Steve Pastor, President Operations, Petroleum

Laura Tyler, Chief of Staff

Athalie Williams, Chief People Officer

The new organisation structure geographically:

