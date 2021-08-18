Analysts say the sale to Woodside is the wrong move as climate change makes bushfires worse. (Heath Holden, Getty Images)

BHP’s decision to ‘get out’ of oil and gas isn’t being received well by climate analysts.

If approved, Woodside Petroleum would control those assets in a deal slammed as “disastrous” for shareholders and the climate.

Critics say BHP is cynically walking away from its responsibility, with the ‘Adani of LNG projects’ set to progress as a result.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The move by BHP to sell its petroleum business isn’t an environmental coup by any stretch of the imagination, critics say.

Announced on Tuesday, the decision will see the resources giant rearrange its operations and merge its oil and gas assets with Woodside Petroleum. If approved, BHP shareholders will take a 48% stake in Woodside.

While news that the largest company on the ASX ‘getting out of’ petroleum may appear to great news for the environment, it’s anything but, according to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR).

Environment and climate director Dan Gocher said the new merged entity will instead rank as Australia’s largest energy company, warning it will be “disastrous” for both Woodside shareholders and the climate.

“Woodside is doubling its exposure to oil and gas, while at the same time claiming the merger reduces risk,” Gocher said. “Woodside described an ‘enhanced portfolio of high return growth options’, which is completely at odds with the [International Energy Agency’s] conclusions that we cannot afford any further oil and gas development beyond this year.”

It follows similar criticisms levelled at AGL, which has seen the value of its shares fall 70% in the last four years as it resists pressure to divest from coal.

The deal will double Woodside’s oil production to around 200 million barrels, increase its reserves to more than 2 billion barrels, and see it take on ageing assets in Australia and the Gulf of Mexico.

Global investment manager VanEck, a shareholder of both BHP and Woodside, said the strategy flies in the face of global trends.

“Woodside is taking on petroleum assets at a time when the world is moving away from fossil fuels,” Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments and capital markets, said. “While many energy companies are selling down their ‘dirty’ energy assets, Woodside is taking them up, contrary to good ESG management.”

At the same time that much of corporate Australia commit to net-zero targets and institutional investors avoid climate risk, Gocher says Woodside will need to contend with a shrinking customer and funding base.

“Woodside’s pre-existing climate commitments were dubious prior to this deal, and nothing has changed. It intends to rely entirely on land-based offsets to meet its 30% by 2030 target. Recent bushfires in Australia, Canada, Russia and Turkey prove it is utter folly to rely on offsets to reduce emissions,” he said.

Coming during a commodity boom, Hannah added that the deal was “unlikely to create long-term value for either company” and may struggle to find support among Woodside shareholders.

“This deal is one of the most expensive for an energy company and Woodside is one of the worst-performing companies within the energy sector globally post-COVID; the company doesn’t yet have a strong mandate to enter a deal of such questionable value and this could further drag on Woodside’s shares.”

The implications of the deal are wide-reaching with a deal likely to move the Scarborough project in the north-west of the country one step closer to being realised.

The controversial gas development has been likened to the Adani Carmichael coal mine, and could release 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon – the equivalent of around 15 coal-fired power stations – into the atmosphere if approved.

“BHP and Woodside’s Scarborough climate bomb will have a direct, disastrous impact on our precious marine life via a new pipeline from the Scarborough gas field to the Pluto facility,” Sea Shepherd Australia managing Jeff Hansen said.

“This would involve dredging straight through the pristine Montebello Marine Park with a disastrous impact on the migratory route of endangered pygmy whales, turtles nesting on nearby beaches, humpbacks, dugongs, dolphins, marine snakes and sawfish around the Burrup Peninsula and Dampier Archipelago.”

Even if the merger doesn’t get the green light, BHP has indicated that it would sell its stake in Scarborough to Woodside for $US1 billion, pending the project going ahead. Climate group 350 slammed BHP for shirking its responsibility and turning a blind eye to the impacts of its assets.

“Rather than take responsibility for the highly polluting petroleum business sites BHP has built, this is a cynical attempt to simply walk away,” campaigner Anthony Collins said.

“Ultimately, Woodside is acting as BHP’s ‘useful idiot’; taking on a burden that BHP has decided is too toxic to touch.”