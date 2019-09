Photo: BHP

Mining giant BHP Billiton earnings came out with earnings today.The company reported a 72% profit surge, though the stock was off modestly in Australian trading.



Along with its earnings report, the company put out a good chart deck that gives some insight into the global economy.

Three charts stood out.

Here's a look at margins across various commodities ISMs across the world are improving, but there are risks and supply constraints labour costs are getting increasingly significant

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.