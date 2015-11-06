BHP shares are getting hammered after a mine disaster

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

BHP Billiton shares are being sold down after a mine disaster in Brazil.

A short time ago, BHP shares were at $22.030, down $1.250 or 5.37%.

A waste water dam burst at the Samarco Mineração iron ore mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil, reportedly killing up to 16 people.

Hundreds of people were evacuated to higher ground.

BHP holds a 50% interest in the mine.

In a statement today, BHP said: “BHP Billiton is concerned for the safety of employees and the local community. We are in the process of obtaining more details from Samarco Mineração.”

The fall in the BHP share price is weighing heavily on the local market. The ASX 200 is down about 0.58%.

Here’s some footage of the aftermath:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

