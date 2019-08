Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

BHP Billiton shares were defying a falling market today.

A short time ago, BHP was up 0.8% to $14.90. However, this is still less than half the year high of $31.

The world’s biggest miner had been falling until Citi upgraded the shares to a “buy” with price target of $18.

Rio Tinto was down 0.77% to $39.24.

