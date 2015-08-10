BHP is cutting 380 jobs at Olympic Dam

Olympic Dam uranium mine. Photo: Supplied

BHP is shedding another 380 jobs in South Australia, most of them at the Olympic Dam mine.

Jacqui McGill, Olympic Dam president, says the job losses are part of a review of operations to meet global challenges.

BHP in June cut 140 roles at its Adelaide offices. Before that, another 220 jobs went in January.

“This review was completed in our functions areas in June, and we have now completed the review of our operations areas, which will see further work force reductions,” the company said in a statement.

About 4,000 people worked at the copper, uranium and gold mine before the current changes.

Last month BHP announced write downs of up to $650 million, mainly due to falling copper production.

In a quarterly report to the market, BHP says underlying profit in the June half year will include additional charges of between $US350 million to $US650 million.

