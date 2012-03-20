This Is The China Warning That's Sending Shockwaves Through Global Markets Today

Last night we mentioned how BHP Billiton gave a warning about flattish Iron Ore demand from China. This was made in a presentation in Perth.



Those comments reverberated around Asia, causing healthy losses in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and modest losses in Korea and Australia. UPDATE: The US is experiencing a nice selloff today, too.

Anyway, this is the nut slide of the company’s presentation, basically pointing out that the near term is being met with some caution.

Photo: BHP





See more slides from the company's presentation here

