This Is The China Warning That's Sending Shockwaves Through Global Markets Today

Joe Weisenthal

Last night we mentioned how BHP Billiton gave a warning about flattish Iron Ore demand from China. This was made in a presentation in Perth.

Those comments reverberated around Asia, causing healthy losses in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and modest losses in Korea and Australia. UPDATE: The US is experiencing a nice selloff today, too.

Anyway, this is the nut slide of the company’s presentation, basically pointing out that the near term is being met with some caution.

chart

Photo: BHP


