BHP has shut Olympic Dam because of the South Australian storms

Olympic Dam uranium mine. Photo: Supplied

The severe storms in South Australian have shut two large mining operations.

BHP suspended its Olympic Dam copper gold and uranium mine because of power failures from the storms.

Severe thunderstorms and lightening strikes knocked out electricity supplies to most of the state.

“Following the loss of power in South Australia, Olympic Dam was able to safely shut down,” a BHP spokesman told Business Insider.

“Back-up generators are currently providing power to critical infrastructure and will allow a restart of operations when power is restored. Our primary focus is the safety and welfare of our people.”

OZ Minerals also suspended production at its Prominent Hill copper and gold mine south-east of Coober Pedy due to electricity supply disruptions following the severe storms.

“The company has not yet received any definitive timeline as to when power will be restored to the site as suppliers determine the full extent of damage to their transmission networks,” the company says.

Generators are providing power for essential services.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.