BHP Has Just Cut 700 Mining Jobs

Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance will cut 700 jobs from its Queensland coal operations as it grapples with a lower commodity price environment.

The jobs will be axed from the BMA operations in central Queensland, including the Bowen Basin where it is one of the largest private employers in the region.

BMA said the cuts are required for its operations to remain viable in the long term, especially after experiencing sustained lower coal prices and a stubbornly high Aussie dollar which together have been squeezing margins.

“We want to ensure that BMA continues to operate viably, providing ongoing employment in the local region,” BMA Asset president Lucas Dow said.

“With out ongoing focus on improving the productivity and global competitiveness of our business, we continue to assess the most effective way of safely operating our assets both now and in the future.

“BMA will continue to work with employees and contractors throughout the process and ensure everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

Dow said Australia’s industry was undergoing a difficult transition and the decision was not taken lightly, acknowledging the workforce reductions would cause uncertainties for employees and the local community.

