BHP Billiton's Board Had Dinner With Tony Abbott And A Group Of His Ministers In Melbourne

Looks like a certain global mining giant is laying some groundwork.

BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser invited Opposition Leader Tony Abbott to a diner with the entire board at the miner’s Melbourne offices, reports the AFR’s Rear Window Column.

Attending was, according to the Fin, deputy opposition leader Julie Bishop, shadow treasurer Joe Hockey and shadow finance minister Andrew Robb as well as energy and resources portfolio minister Ian Macfarlane and Mathias Cormann, the shadow assistant treasurer.

It looks like the whole BHP Board turned up, including Westpac chairman Lindsay Maxsted.

The mining sector’s performance will be critical to the strength of the Australian economy during an expected Abbott term in office.

