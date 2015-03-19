BHP Billiton just raised $1 billion on the Australian bond market

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie. Image: Getty.

BHP Billiton today raised $AU1 billion in debt on the Australian bond market.

The Australian dollar notes, which were issued under the miner’s Medium Term Note Program, will pay interest at 3% and mature in March 2020.

The miner said proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.

It comes one day after iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group abandoned plans to raise $US2.5 billion in debt after interest from US investors proved to be weak.

