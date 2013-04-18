BHP Billiton Just Announced Its New Management Team

Photo:

The worlds biggest mining company just unveiled incoming chief executive Andrew Mackenzie’s new management team.

In line with an increased focus on efficiency at BHP, the change removes a layer of management and brings operations closer to Mackenzie’s office.

“The composition and structure of the team reflects my commitment to a relentless focus on the safe execution of BHP Billiton’s strategy,” Mackenzie said in a statement.

“All this will be critical in driving our productivity agenda,” he said.

Alberto Calderon, previously chief executive aluminium, nickel and corporate development is off the management team, but will remain as an adviser to Mackenzie.

Ferrous and coal boss Marcus Randolph will also leave the General Management Committee after 10 May. He is on sick leave at the moment and is not due back until the middle of the year.

Here’s Mackenzie’s team:

President, copper, Peter Beaven

President, petroleum and potash, Tim Cutt (from 2 July 2013)

President, coal, Dean Dalla Valle

Chief legal counsel, Geoff Healy (from 3 June 2013)

President, HSEC, marketing and technology, Mike Henry

CFO, Graham Kerr

President, aluminium, manganese and nickel, Daniel Malchuk

President, governance and group company secretary, Jane McAloon

President, iron ore, Jimmy Wilson

President, people and public affairs, Karen Wood

