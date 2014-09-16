BHP Billiton Fired Three Miners For Using Two Cranes To Do A 'Dangerous' Ice Bucket Challenge

The ice bucket challenge is an awareness campaign for ALS.

BHP Billiton has fired three employees after they completed an ice bucket challenge while on one of its Western Australian mine sites.

The workers reportedly used two cranes to lift and pour a wheelie bin holding about 100 litres of water and ice over a miner’s head at the end of a night shift on August 30, The West Australian reported.

Three employees were sacked and another was cautioned last week over the stunt which happened on the Mt Whaleback iron ore mine near Newman.

BHP said the miners breached safety regulations and misused heavy equipment.

“BHP Billiton has terminated the employment of three employees from our Mt Whaleback operation who demonstrated behaviour that was in serious breach of our safety regulations,” it said.

“The safety of our employees always comes first.”

