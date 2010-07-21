Here's What The World's Commodity King Is Saying About The Fate Of The Global Economy

As one of the world’s leading commodity producers, BHP Billiton (BHP) has its pulse on the global commodities economy like few others.
That’s why our ears perked when the company cautioned investors about the world’s near-term outlook.
Still, there’s some important nuance to their message since the long-term drivers for commodities remain very strong. For some commodities, they’re even achieving record production levels and expanding. Their view thus implies some pretty volatile markets going forward.
'Petroleum delivered its third consecutive annual production record following the successful delivery of a series of growth projects in the Gulf of Mexico and Australia. BHP Billiton operated Shenzi and Pyrenees performed at or above design capacity during the year. This strong performance was partially offset by natural field decline and the suspension of drilling activities in the Gulf of Mexico.'
Source: BHP Production Report
'Record production was achieved for the year ended June 2010. Current quarter production was impacted by tie-in activities at Western Australia Iron Ore as Rapid Growth Project 4 continues to ramp up.'
Source: BHP Production Report
'BHP Billiton continues to be cautious on the short term outlook for the global economy. Uncertainty surrounds the near term prospects for growth in the developed world as governments adjust fiscal policies following a period of significant stimulus and subsequent increase in sovereign debt levels. Within China, measures introduced to reduce growth to more sustainable levels means volatility in commodity end-demand is likely to persist. BHP Billiton sees these measures as a normal continuation of China's economic management policies.'
Source: BHP Production Report
Source: BHP February Results Report
Despite the near-term caution, in the long-term China still has a LONG way to go in terms of demand growth
Source: BHP February Results Report
China will outstrip U.S. GDP growth massively. Note they don't expect much from the U.S. over the next 15 years.
Source: BHP February Results Report
Source: BHP February Results Report
Source: BHP February Results Report
Source: BHP February Results Report
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.