BHP Prepares To Make Gigantic Energy Deal In Australia

Megaminer BHP Billiton is reportedly set to make a gigantic, $48 billion bid for Australian oil giant Woodside Energy.

Shell is a signiifanct shareholder in Woodside, the largest petroleum producer in Australia.

BHP’s last attempt at a megadeal saw it go after Potash. That eventually flopped. This would vastly expand its energy portfolio.

rumours of such a deal have been floated since last month.

