BHP Prepares To Make Gigantic Energy Deal In Australia

Some deal talk to get the week started…
Megaminer BHP Billiton is reportedly set to make a gigantic, $48 billion bid for Australian oil giant Woodside Energy.
Shell is a signiifanct shareholder in Woodside, the largest petroleum producer in Australia.
BHP’s last attempt at a megadeal saw it go after Potash. That eventually flopped. This would vastly expand its energy portfolio.
rumours of such a deal have been floated since last month.
