BHP And Exxon Are Planning A $10 Billion WA Gas Deal: Report

Matt Chambers at the Australian has reported that BHP Billiton and Exxon Mobil are going to try to get approval for a $10 billion floating LNG project this month and advanced engineering studies mid-year.

Chambers reported that they are probably going to settle on floating LNG as a way to develop the offshore Scarborough field in Western Australia’s Carnarvon Basin.

They wanted to develop gas through expansions of both Woodside Petroleum’s Pluto LNG plant and Chevron’s Wheatstone plant but the plans fell through.

