Before You Get Potash Fever, Remember What Happened The Last Time BHP Made A Deal In This Space

Just a quick angle regarding BP’s proposed acquisition of Potash.



This isn’t the company’s first acquisition in this area. In May of 2008, the company announced the acquisition of smalltime player Anglo Potash.

If you then bought into the potash space, you got in big trouble.

As this chart shows, that was basically the peak of that bubble.

If you’re out there snapping up Mosaic or Intrepid Potash, then you should hope history isn’t repeating, with regards to market timing.

Photo: StockCharts.com

