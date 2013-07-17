BHP Absolutely Smashed Its Fourth Quarter Iron Ore Output

Photo: Getty Images

BHP’s Q4 iron ore production is up 17%, well above analysts’ predictions.

Shares in BHP were trading up 2.36% or 34.22 cents at 10:33 AM.

In a statement to the market BHP said output was 47.7 million metric tons in the three months ended June 30, from 40.9 million tons a year earlier.

A Bloomberg survey of five analysts predicted a 43.2 million ton output.

BHP’s rival Rio Tinto’s iron ore output was only up 7%.

Here’s the headline points from BHP’s statement:

A strong year of production as two of our major assets, Western Australia Iron Ore and Escondida, exceeded production guidance and annual records were achieved across seven operations and five commodities

Western Australia Iron Ore delivered a thirteenth consecutive annual production record as shipments in the June 2013 quarter increased to an annualised rate of 217 million tonnes (100% basis)

Escondida copper production increased by 28% to 1.1 million tonnes (100% basis) in the 2013 financial year as the average copper grade mined rose to 1.4% and milling rates improved

Queensland Coal production in the June 2013 quarter increased by 54% from the prior corresponding period to an annualised rate of 61 million tonnes (100% basis)

Despite strong performance from Onshore US, extended maintenance and drilling delays at our non-operated Gulf of Mexico assets constrained petroleum production growth to 6% during the 2013 financial year

