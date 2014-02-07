Here's Preet Bharara's Amazing 79-0 Insider Trading Conviction Score Card

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has a perfect track record in insider trading convictions since the government’s massive crackdown began in the fall of 2009.

Today, Bharara, also known as “The Sheriff Of Wall Street”, convicted former SAC Capital portfolio manager Mathew Martoma in what the DOJ says is the “most lucrative” insider trading scheme of all time.

So far, he’s 79-0 for convictions. Of those convicted, 58 have been sentenced, while others are waiting. What’s more is there’s still a handful of cases still pending.

Here’s a rundown of all the folks he’s convicted to date:

