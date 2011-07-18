Meet A Real Life Slumdog Millionaire

Photo: Slumdog Millionaire

In his youth, Bhagwan Gawai was a poor construction worker in Mumbai, building factories and houses beside his illiterate brothers for the city’s more fortunate folk.He’s 52-years-old now, and he’s a millionaire — many times over, according to The Economic Times.



Gawai is Chairman and CEO of Saurabh Energy DMCC, a Dubai-based oil and gas trading firm that has a turnover of $20 million and just scored a $50 million line of credit from BNP Paribas. Plus, his prior joint venture had a peak turnover of $400 million.

He didn’t do it through some game show. Gawai got into Siddharth College in Mumbai and worked as an accounting clerk, but he was always held down by the India’s harsh social biases, until he packed up and moved to Bahrain.

In 2003 he finally founded his own venture, and now has clients across the globe.

