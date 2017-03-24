A horseracing expert tells us how Brexit could impact the £300 million thoroughbred trade

Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images The British Horseracing Authority fear Brexit hurdles could impact the thoroughbred trade.

The British horse racing industry fears that a “

Hard Brexit” could impact the thoroughbred trade, worth £300 million ($US375 million) a year.

Robin Mounsey, an official spokesman for the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), told Business Insider that the trade could be impacted if free movement of horses is not continued after Britain exits the European Union.

“With 22,000 thoroughbred horses moving in and out of Britain annually, the total value of trade in thoroughbreds is estimated at £300 million,” Mounsey said.

“If free movement of horses is not continued and the UK is treated as a third country, additional certification and veterinary checks will be required which will add time and costs to travel.”

“Horses being exported from Britain or travelling temporarily to Ireland, France, or other EU countries to race may be subject to these additional requirements and may only be allowed to enter the country through a limited number of ports.”

A tripartite agreement exists which enables horses to travel freely between the UK, Ireland, and France providing a valid horse passport is present. The agreement was revised in 2014 to include a mandatory health certicate to prevent the spread of disease.

“The free movement of horses is the priority issue,” Mounsey said. “The existing tripartite agreement which allows for the free movement of horses between the UK, Ireland and France pre-dates the EU and its continuation is vital to the success of the racing and breeding industries in all three countries.”

Mounsey said the agreement could save the thoroughbred trade if it is kept.

“The BHA continues to work closely with the Government and our European counterparts to ensure that potential implications of Brexit for the racing and breeding industries in Britain, and indeed those of other EU member states, are understood and considered as part of negotiations,” he said.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.