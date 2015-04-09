BG Group's CEO could pocket $43 million just two months after taking the job

BG Group BG Group CEO Helge Lund.

BG Group’s CEO Helge Lund started the job just two months ago.

And now, Lund could take home as much as $US43 million in compensation, Bloomberg’s Mikael Holter reports.

On Tuesday, Royal Dutch Shell announced it is taking over the British gas company for about $US70 billion.

As part of the deal, Lund’s package includes one year’s gross salary pay and 30% of base pay if he leaves the company.

The same applies to other directors because its penned in their contracts, according to Reuters.

Lund’s compensation created controversy before he even started. Last December, investors pressured BG Group into slashing his first year pay, Reuters reported.

Lund will be in charge of BG until the acquisition is complete and will likely leave after, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said on a conference call Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

BG shares surged by nearly 37% in London on Wednesday.

Head over to Bloomberg for the full story »

