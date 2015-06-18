It's not hard to see why big banks are going crazy over new technology

By making things like payments, lending, and deposits significantly cheaper and easier, technology firms have brought some serious disruption to the banking industry’s decades-old business model.

It’s why big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are doubling down on adopting new technology. By doing so, big banks can cut costs and save a lot of money.

One area to look at is the mobile remote deposit space, where customers can deposit checks by simply taking a photo of a check with a smartphone and emailing it. According to data from JPMorgan Chase, charted for us by BI Intelligence, the cost of a mobile remote deposit is only $US0.03 per deposit, while a physical teller would cost the bank $US0.65 per deposit — resulting in more than 21X in savings.

Adoption of this technology is expected to grow rapidly. One third of retail bank deposits will be completed remotely by the end of 2015, and half by 2016, BII says.

