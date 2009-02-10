Bezos's Kindle Sales Pitch To iPhone Owners (AMZN)

Why would anyone buy a separate electronic book reader like Amazon’s (AMZN) new Kindle when they can already download magazines, newspapers and books to their Apple (AAPL) iPhone?



“The best analogy I can give is cameras,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told Digits. “I love having a camera on my mobile phone, but I also have a compact camera and I have a SLR camera. If photography is important enough to you, you want a device that is perfect for that. Reading is important enough that it deserves a dedicated device.”

Bezos also mentioned some specifics. “Battery life is a big one, it isn’t practical to read for hours on a mobile phone,” said Bezos. “And just the form factor – a bigger display surface is important.”

