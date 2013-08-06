The $US250 Million Jeff Bezos Spent For The Washington Post Is Less Than 1% Of His Net Worth

Reuters Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos just bought one of the nation’s most venerable newspapers and he got it for a sneeze:

$US250 million in cash.

As Bloomberg News reporter Michael Moore pointed out in a tweet, the purchase price is less than 1% of Bezos’ net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos is No. 15 on that list of 100 billionaires, worth $US28.2 billion.

Just to give you some idea on how little this is (from a billionaire’s point of view), Bezos spent a smaller percentage of his net worth on the Washington Post than Sean Parker spent on his wedding, tweeted Splitsider’s Adam Frucci.

Parker is worth $US2.1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth and spent $US10 million on his wedding. Plus, he was fined another $US2.5 million for building sets for the extravagant wedding in an ecologically sensitive redwood forest without obtaining the proper permission.

