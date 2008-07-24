Bezos: More Kindle Titles, More Kindle Titles Selling (AMZN)

We’ve been guessing for quite some time about sales of Amazon’s Kindle e-reader. We have to guess, because Amazon doesn’t give out any details about the product’s performance. But today Jeff Bezos gave us the smallest morsel of info.



Prodded during Amazon’s Q2 earnings call, he offered a single data point: Of the 140,000 titles Amazon sells in both conventional book format and Kindle’s digital format, Kindle titles now account for a “low double digit” percentage of unit sales.

We still don’t what that means in terms of actual unit sales, or actual dollars. But we do know that’s an increase from late May, when Bezos told Walt Mossberg at the D6 confab that the Kindle format accounted for 6% of sales. At the time, Bezos said 125,000 book titles were available for the Kindle.

So that’s… more. But we’re still a long way from judging the success the $359 device, or being able to figure out its impact on Amazon or the publishing business.

See Also: Bad News For The Kindle: iPhone 3G + Apps

Amazon Slashes Kindle Price

Goldman: Amazon Sold Up To 50,000 Kindles In Q1

Amazon Kindle A $750 Million iPod-Like Business By 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.