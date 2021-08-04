A small biopharma stock soars 198% after the company says it will seek FDA approval following a successful cancer-drug trial

BeyondSpring surged 197% Wednesday after announcing it is seeking FDA approval for its cancer drug.

The company said plinabulin met the primary endpoint of significantly improving the overall survival of patients.

Shares of BeyondSpring surged to their highest price since May 2018.

Shares of BeyondSpring surged 197% on Wednesday after the New York-based biopharmaceutical company announced it is now seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its cancer-drug trial.

Shares of the company were trading at their highest level since May 2018. The stock was up 188%, at $US27.74 ($AU37) as of 1:32 p.m. ET.

The company on Wednesday said plinabulin, its lead drug, met the primary endpoint of significantly improving the overall survival of patients during the DUBLIN-3 phase three trial of its lung cancer treatment.

The study also met secondary endpoints including boosting overall response rate, progression-free survival, and 24-36 months of overall survival rates.

BeyondSpring also said it plans to seek approval from China’s drug regulator.

Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, CEO, and chair, said she will set a pre-non-disclosure agreement meeting with the FDA in 2021 to agree on the contents of their NDA. This, she said, will support a submission in the first half of 2022.

“The strong results from DUBLIN-3 further validate our conviction that plinabulin, as an immune anti-cancer agent, has the potential to be a cornerstone therapy for many solid tumors,” Huang said.

Plinabulin is a novel, intravenous-infused, patent-protected drug candidate for non-small cell lung cancer.

The company’s stock last week closed at a record-low.