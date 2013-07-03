This Technology Has analysed Edward Snowden's Emotional State During His Big Video Interview

In his big video interview with the Guardian in Hong Kong on June 9, Edward Snowden revealed a lot about what he leaked, why he leaked it, and what he feels about the NSA and the PRISM program.



And now a new voice analysis technology has revealed what he really may have been feeling during that interview.

Beyond Verbal has been honing their “emotional analytics” technology for over 18 years, with more than 60,000 test subjects in 26 languages and they’ve used it to develop an intricate method to decipher people’s true emotions from the way they speak.

The technology has been used to analyse politicians and even create an app for telling your own emotions.

They recently applied this to the Snowden interview.

The analysis is ongoing and changes throughout the video clip, but the final description is:

Mood: Passionate, forceful, aggressive, jealousy.

Emotional Characteristics (personality): Possessiveness, Extrovert egocentricity. Possibly from pride.

While hardly a complete understanding of Snowden’s mental state, the conclusion is certainly interesting.

Snowden is clearly passionat and forceful in the interview. Interestingly, the analysis picks up extrovert egocentricity and pride despite Snowden’s claims of leaking information for the public good.

Considering Snowden’s willingness to release information and the questions this has raised about his motives, in addition to the fact that much of the media and public conversation has shifted away from the issues Snowden raised and settled on Snowden and his story, perhaps the perception of his egocentricity and pride have something to do with the shift.

Here is their video analysis of the interview:

