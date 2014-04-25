These Are The Emotions That Your Favourite Movie Robots Feel, According To A Voice Analytics Company

A company called Beyond Verbal bills itself as “the emotions analytics company,” and it used its technology to determine the emotions of your favourite movie robots based on the sounds of their voices.

Beyond Verbal builds “patented technology that extracts a person’s full set of emotions and character traits, using their raw voice in real-time, as they speak.” It effectively aims to build a bridge between what people say and what they mean by identifying what they’re feeling as they’re speaking.

The immediately obvious applications are in customer service and sales calls, as a sort of “cheater’s telepathy” to help both parties get what they want. A much less obvious application would be to scan the voices of your favourite movie robots and determine their true feelings, but that’s exactly what Beyond Verbal has done in the video below.

For example, R2-D2’s high-pitched bleeps and bloops are indicative of someone “taking responsibility, possibly for failure” and of “longing, loneliness.” Check out the others:

