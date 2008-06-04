Beyond the iPhone: The Other Secret Products Apple (AAPL) Will Reveal Next Week

We already know two things Apple boss Steve Jobs will talk about next Monday during his Worldwide Developers Conference keynote: A new version of his iPhone that connects to fast, 3G wireless networks, and the new iPhone apps platform.



But while the iPhone may be a big part of Apple’s future, it’s only a part of it. So what else might Steve talk about?

Mac OS X: Nothing more than a quick update, if anything. The latest edition, Leopard, launched last fall; don’t expect a new one for at least another year. The iPhone platform is the big OS X story this year.

MacBook, MacBook Pro: Apple’s portables have led the Mac’s recent market share gains. And both the MacBook and MacBook Pro are due for facelifts, and perhaps a new feature or two — like multi-touch trackpad surfaces on all laptops. One potential holdup: An Intel (INTC) chip delay.

A new .Mac with a new name: We’ve long thought Jobs could do more with his .Mac email/hosting/photo sharing service. We think Apple (AAPL) will revamp its Web services with an improved, hosted ‘life synchronisation’ service for consumers, perhaps using the “Mobile Me” moniker it’s trademarked or the Me.com domain it now owns. We think it will be free for iPhone subscribers.

