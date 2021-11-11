Beyond Meat plummets 20% on sharp 3rd-quarter earnings miss and weak sales outlook

Beyond Meat shares tumbled 20% Thursday following weak earnings and lowered guidance.

Its third-quarter loss of $US0.87 ($AU1) a share was wider than the FactSet estimate of $US0.37 ($AU1) a share.

The fourth-quarter sales view of as much as $US110 ($AU151) million was far below an estimated $US131 ($AU179) million.

Beyond Meat shares sank to their lowest price in more than a year Thursday after the company issued a weak sales outlook and posted a wider loss for the third quarter which was marked by higher costs.

Its loss in the quarter came in at $US0.87 ($AU1) per share, wider than the FactSet estimate of a loss of $US0.37 ($AU1) a share and bigger than the loss a year ago of $US0.31 ($AU0). Sales of $US106.4 ($AU146) million also fell short of Wall Street’s average call of $US109 ($AU149) million.

Shares were down 17% and dropped as much as 20% to $US75.32 ($AU103), the lowest price since mid-April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating in the US. The stock ahead of the earnings report had been down about 24% for 2021.

US net sales declined by 13.9% on lower overall demand and severe weather issues while international sales increased. Beyond Meat said transportation and warehousing costs rose as did inventory write-offs during the three months ended October 2.

The fourth-quarter sales outlook also fell short of expectations. The company forecast revenue of $US85 ($AU116) million to $US110 ($AU151) million, well below the analyst estimate of $US131 ($AU179) million. Beyond Meat foresees ongoing labor issues and “general caution among customers” as the ongoing pandemic stokes uncertainty.

“Our third-quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current disruptions, we remain focused on rapidly advancing key building blocks of long-term growth,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s CEO, in the financial report.