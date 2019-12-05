Clovis Oncology is the most expensive short bet on the market, a title once held by Beyond Meat

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Clovis Oncology is now the most expensive stock to bet against, according to data from S3 Partners. Beyond Meat used to hold the top spot.

Traders now have to pay a 109% borrow fee to short shares of Clovis Oncology. That rate is likely to climb as “there are very few shares left to borrow,” Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners wrote in a Tuesday note.

High borrow fees can eat into trader’s alpha, Dusaniwsky said. But, if traders can hold onto their short positions, they could see major gains.

There’s a new most expensive short bet in town.

Clovis Oncology has taken the top spot as the most expensive short on the market, a title once held by Beyond Meat, data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners show.

To short a share of Clovis Oncology, traders have to pay a whopping 109% borrow fee. That means that traders are paying more than the current share price to bet against the company.

Clovis Oncology surged to the top “jumping eight spots with an increase of 69% in the last two weeks,” wrote Ihor Dusaniwsky, the managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners in a Tuesday note. The company has short interest of about $US486 million, which is roughly 55% of its total shares outstanding.

Dusaniwsky continued: “Borrow rates will continue to climb as new stock borrows are going at over 400% fee today as there are very few shares left to borrow. CLVS stock loan recalls are also hitting the street in size.”

High borrow fees can be an issue as they “have a negative impact to Alpha, slowly and insidiously eating away at accumulated and potential profits,” Dusaniwsky wrote. For example, Clovis Oncology’s daily short financing cost is currently more than $US1 million per day, according to S3 data.

But if short-sellers can hold onto those exorbitant fees, they could be in for a major payoff. Beyond Meat short-sellers dealt with borrow fees that were over 100% for about four weeks in July, which is “extraordinarily rare,” according to Dusaniwsky.

But eventually, Beyond Meat’s borrow fee dipped as more shares came available to trade on the market. Short-sellers made $US110 million when the company’s post-initial public offering period expired at the end of October and 48 million more shares became eligible to trade, sending the stock down as much as 24%.

The post-IPO lockup expiration also immediately sent Beyond Meat borrow fees to about 57%, according to S3 data. Beyond Meat’s borrow fee has continued to dwindle and now sits at less than 2%.

“This was a direct response to its lockup expiry as more stock became available in the lending pool,” Dusaniwsky told Markets Insider in an email.

Clovis Oncology is down roughly 34% year-to-date.

