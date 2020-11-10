Beyond Meat says it 'co-created' a plant-based burger that will be part of McDonald's McPlant lineup

Kate Taylor
McDonald’sMcDonald’s previously partnered with Beyond Meat to offer a plant-based burger in Canada.
  • McDonald’s announced on Monday it is developing a McPlant plant-based lineup, which could eventually include burgers, “chicken,” and other menu items.
  • The fast-food chain previously teamed up with Beyond Meat to test a meat-free burger in Canada earlier this year.
  • “McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business, said in a presentation for investors on Monday.
  • Beyond Meat’s shares dropped more than 10% after McDonald’s announced its plans for McPlant on Monday.
  • “Beyond Meat and McDonalds co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of their McPlant platform,” a representative for Beyond Meat told Business Insider.
  • After the news that Beyond Meat co-created the patty broke on Monday afternoon, the plant-based meat maker’s shares shot up.
  • Neither Beyond Meat nor McDonald’s immediately responded to Business Insider’s request to clarify if there is an ongoing partnership between the two companies.
McplantMarkets Insider

