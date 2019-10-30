A flood of Wall Street analysts slashed their price targets for Beyond Meat as its post-IPO lockup expired — and the stock plunged 24%

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

A rash of Wall Street analysts have lowered their price targets on Beyond Meat following the expiration of its post-initial public offering lockup period on Tuesday.

That means roughly 48 million more shares are now available to trade.

Through Monday, Beyond Meat’s stock had surged 322% from its IPO price.

The shares fell as much as 24% on Tuesday amid the expiry.

Beyond Meat’s post-initial public offering lockup period expiration date is upon us. That means early investors and corporate insiders are able to cash in shares for the first time.

It’s been a long time coming for those in possession of locked-up shares. The watched helplessly – unable to sell – as Beyond Meat shares skyrocketed as much as 840% in just under three months after going public. Luckily for them, the stock was still up 322% through Monday, leaving it ripe for profit-taking.

And insiders seem to have taken advantage. Shares of the plant-based alternative meat company declined as much as 24% on Tuesday.

A rash of Wall Street price target downgrades fuelled the fire, even after Beyond Meat reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Monday. The report showed that the company earned a profit for the first time as a public entity, even going as far as to boost its full-year 2019 revenue guidance.

But, given that roughly 48 million shares – or 75% of Beyond’s shares outstanding – hit the market Tuesday, analysts are wary of the downward pressure it will have on the stock, especially given its torrid post-IPO returns.

“We expect further volatility in Beyond Meat’s stock price as more public float becomes available after the lock-up expires,” wrote Alexia Howard of Bernstein in a note Monday.

Here’s a rundown of six Wall Street price-target cuts levied on Beyond Meat:

DA Davidson

Rating: Underperform

Price Target: $US84 from $US130

Wells Fargo

Rating: Market perform

Price Target: $US100 from $US125

Bernstein

Rating: Market perform

Price Target: $US106 from $US130

Jefferies

Rating: Hold

Price Target: $US115 from $US190

Credit Suisse

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $US135 from $US174 (Oct. 23)

JPMorgan

Rating: Overweight

Price Target: $US138 from $US189

