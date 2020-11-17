Beyond Meat is rolling out new burgers designed to fix its most frequent criticism

Beyond Meat Beyond Meat is rolling out two new burgers.

Beyond Meat is rolling out two new versions of its Beyond Burger, one of which the company says is its “most nutritious patty to date.”

Beyond Meat and other plant-based protein makers have the potential to win over health-conscious customers, but often have similar nutritional value to traditional meat.

The “juicy” new Beyond Burger will have 35% less saturated fat than a classic 80/20 beef burger patty. The more nutritious option will have 55% less saturated fat than traditional beef.

Beyond Burger is doubling down on nutrition with two new burgers.

On Monday, the plant-based “meat” maker announced it is rolling out two new versions of the Beyond Burger in early 2021. In a press release, the company classified one as the “juiciest burger yet” and the other as the “most nutritious patty to date.”

Beyond Meat and other plant-based protein makers have been grappling with how to best position themselves when it comes to nutrition.

While many people are interested in plant-based options for health reasons, meat-free options are often similar to the meat that they are attempting to replicate in terms of calories and fat.

Plant-based options typically have far less cholesterol, but some actually have more sodium than meaty alternatives, according to Business Insider’s 2019 analysis.

However, plant-based “meat” makers like Beyond have the ability to refine their formula and continue to reinvent their products.



The “juicy” new Beyond Burger will have 35% less saturated fat than a classic 80/20 beef burger patty. The more nutritious option will have 55% less saturated fat than beef.

“Both new burgers will boast the same savoury taste profile, have lower overall fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef, and have B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef,” Beyond Meat said in a press release.

Beyond Meat did not release full nutrition information for the two new burgers. But, its new burgers highlight an advantage plant-based protein makers have on traditional meat companies: their ability to continue to improve nutritional info. Beyond Meat’s chief growth officer, Chuck Muth, told Business Insider last year that the company’s priorities are improving in three areas â€” nutrition, price, and taste.

