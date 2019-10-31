Beyond Meat's CEO isn't selling any of his shares anytime soon — and thinks the company could grow to be worth $40 billion

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown told Bloomberg news that he’s focused on the long term and isn’t selling his shares anytime soon after their recent sell-off.

The stock rose as much as 8% Wednesday, following a 24% single-day plunge spurred by the expiration of the company’s post-initial public offering lockup period.

Investors concerns that increased competition will constrict Beyond’s future growth have also depressed shares. But Brown said he expects competition and the company is prepared for it.

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown, the fifth-largest holder of the company’s stock, said he won’t be selling shares anytime soon following Monday’s sharp sell-off.

“Why would I? I’m entirely focused on the long term,” Brown told Bloomberg reporters Deena Shanker and Tatiana Darie on Tuesday.

Brown also said he believes the plant-based-meat maker can be a $US40 billion global protein company.

Beyond Meat shares rose as much as 8% Wednesday, following Tuesday’s 24% plunge spurred by the expiration of the company’s post-initial public offering lockup period, which flooded the market with new shares.

The stock has also suffered this year as competition heats up in plant-based meat. But Brown said he welcomes the competition and sees much room for the company to grow. Beyond’s household penetration has increased 66% for the year to 2%, Bloomberg reported.

“We want good competitors, in the sense that it drives our team,” Brown told Bloomberg. “We’re going to replace our own products; you’re not going to replace them. Let the competition come.”

Beyond Meat is up 248% year-to-date.



