We tried 3 Beyond Meat products and found one was nearly identical to the real thing

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The Beyond Sausage tasted truly identical to a real sausage.

Beyond Meat and other plant-based “meat” companies are having a moment.

Seemingly every fast-food and restaurant chain is trying to add a plant-based burger to its menu, and Beyond Meat is arguably leading the charge.

The chains offering Beyond Meat products include TGI Fridays, Carl’s Jr., Dunkin’, Hardee’s, and more.

In December, Sheetz became the first major convenience-store chain to add a plant-based option to its menu after announcing it would partner with Beyond Meat to bring the Beyond Burger to all of its 597 locations. The company is also currently testing a plant-based fried chicken for KFC and a plant-based burger for McDonald’s.

Intended to replicate the look, taste, and texture of real meat, Beyond Meat’s lineup of plant-based products include its raved-about burger, bratwursts, hot Italian sausages, and now Beyond Beef, a ground “beef” product.

We tried all three plant-based types of meat to determine which Beyond Meat product reigns supreme and judge how they compare to the real thing.

In the end, our team of taste-testers agreed that the Beyond Meat hot Italian sausage and brat sausage both perfectly matched the snap, sizzle, and taste of real pork sausages straight off the grill.

While the Beyond Meat ground “beef” definitely wasn’t bad, it tasted slightly more artificial and plant-like than the other products. The texture also differed from its meat counterpart, as we found the Beyond Beef to be somewhat grainy.

Here’s a full rundown of how the Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, and Beyond Sausage compared in terms of taste, texture, and similarity to the real deal.

The newest product in Beyond Meat’s lineup of plant-based “meats” is its Beyond Beef plant-based ground meat. We tried it in meatball form.

While the meatballs certainly looked the same as regular meatballs, something was slightly off about the flavour. The meatballs didn’t taste exactly like real meat, though they did come pretty close.

Something about the flavour tasted somewhat acidic and artificial. The texture was also slightly grainy. Out of the three products, our team of taste-testers agreed this was our least favourite compared to the real thing, though we gave it props for its versatility.

Our second-favourite Beyond Meat product was the burger, which was the first plant-based product the company ever released.

The burger was juicy and, unlike other vegetarian burger options, the patty holds its shape as a real beef burger would. The condiments we paired with the burger — aioli and pickles — really made the burger taste similar to the real deal.

Our only note was that the texture was slightly chewy and the flavour wasn’t as strong as a traditional beef patty. However, a representative from Beyond Meat told Business Insider the company is working towards improving all of its products’ taste, texture, and health benefits in the near future.

The winner of the three Beyond Meat products we tried was, by far, the Beyond Sausage. The sausages are available as bratwursts or hot Italian sausages. As the sausages sizzled on the grill, we were surprised to note they even smelled vaguely like meat.

Topped with cabbage slaw and served in a toasted bun, the sausage truly tasted identical to a real sausage. The texture was practically perfect, all the way down to the satisfying snap that happened when we bit into the sausage roll. The hot Italian sausage had the perfect amount of kick without being overwhelming.

Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, the Beyond Meat ground meat, Beyond Burger, and Beyond Sausage are all definitely worth trying out. However, if we had to pick one for our next barbecue, it would, hands down, be the spicy Italian sausages.

