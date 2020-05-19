Vacation rental management company Beyond a Room is providing 'lockdown friendly' accommodation, as guests seek longer stays during the pandemic

Quarantine accommodation anyone?

Vacation rental management agency Beyond a Room is providing quarantine accommodation in Melbourne.

The company was founded in 2013, but pivoted during the coronavirus pandemic to provide accommodation for people including healthcare workers, business people and students.

Founder Linton Wood told Business Insider Australia explained how guests are now booking longer stays compared to before the pandemic.

With local and international travel restrictions placed in Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic, vacation rental management agency Beyond a Room began offering quarantine accommodation for those who may need to separate themselves from a vulnerable family member or stay while their travel plans have been interrupted.

Founder Linton Wood told Business Insider Australia guests are now seeking longer-term accommodation.

“It’s meant that reservations have gone from one or two nights – where people were leisure travellers – to several weeks, where people are looking for somewhere alternative to live,” he said. “If they’re needing temporary accommodation, or they’re healthcare workers and they need somewhere to separate themselves from family vulnerable members.”

Because of the coronavirus, the company has started offering additional including additional cleaning, food delivery for people in quarantine and even the provision of gaming consoles.

Wood highlighted that while the number of guests booking accommodation has dropped, the length of stay has increased. Over the last two months, Beyond a Room has hosted 130 groups of people compared to 335 groups back in February. But the average length of stay has gone from around three and a half days to 12 days. Some guests have even stuck around for a couple of months.

Beyond a Room has seen a number of different types of client booking through the coronavirus pandemic: from travellers stuck in Australia, to those with working holiday visas that have chosen to stay here, to businesspeople and students. There are also healthcare workers and people who have had medical procedures done who need accommodation.

“We have some properties nearby a few of the hospitals in Melbourne,” Wood said.

How Beyond a Room works

Beyond a Room started in 2013 and uses websites like Airbnb, booking.com, Tripadvisor and Expedia to advertise available properties.

“They become the advertising platforms, that people looking for accommodation [can] make a reservation,” founder Linton Wood explained. “It’s similar to what you get with a hotel or a motel, but instead of just one room and a kitchenette, you’ve got an entire house or apartment to live in.”

Wood explained that as an agent, the company works directly with landlords. “We take a commission and we pay them the balance,” he said. “So, for example, if someone pays $200 for a night, then we will take our commission and they’ll get the remainder of that $200.”

Wood explained that prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the company had planned for a “worst case scenario” which led it to open a sister real estate company called Realestator, which offers longer-term accommodation. While short term rentals are limited to 90 days, stays above 90 days need to have a residential tenancy agreement.

“It’s our clients who are on our Beyond a Room website that have opted in to offering their properties for longer than 90 nights,” Wood said of Realestator. “And it means that we’re basically offering finished longer-term rentals that people can actually rent.”

It’s hard to predict what will happen in the future

With the tourism industry so heavily impacted by the pandemic, Wood said it’s hard to say when things are going to return to some semblance of normality.

“The hardest thing to predict is going to be what the supply and what the demand is going to be at the end of all of this,” he said.

As Australia starts to ease COVID-19 restrictions by allowing travel within states – followed by travel nationally and, finally, international travel – Wood sees a timeline for when demand for accommodation will begin to increase. On the other hand, he says, it will be hard to tell whether there will be enough accommodation available when that happens.

“The issue is going to be how much supply there still is on the market of hotels and accommodation to be able to meet that demand,” Wood said. “If we’re still oversupplied – if there’s a lot of hotels, if there’s a lot of Airbnbs on the market – then we’re going to see rates probably still quite low.”

Some hotels have struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the NSW branch of Tourism Accommodation Australia said there were 40 hotel closures in Sydney and possibly 300 closures nationwide as a result.

“There’s a lot of hotels, very unfortunately, that have had to close,” Wood said.

Beyond a Room’s sister site Realestator has even taken up some properties from a corporate rental agent that shut down during this period.

“They had leases with 30 or 40 different apartment owners and they were hosting business travellers internationally who are now no longer able to enter the country,” Wood said. “So they couldn’t continue with the business. And there’s a number of businesses like that who are in the same boat.”

