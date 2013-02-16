Beyoncé's Uncle Reveals Where The Singer Got Her Name — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Vogue
- In case you’ve stayed up at night wondering where the name Beyoncé came from, the singer’s uncle revealed a family secret at the premiere of her HBO documentary. B’s maternal uncle Roland Beyince says, “My sister Tina [Knowles] didn’t think we had enough boys in the family to keep the [Beyince] name going, so she gave Beyoncé our last name as the first name.”
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are releasing their own brand of wine from their French estate, Chateau Miraval. Pitt said in a statement on Wednesday, “We are intimately involved and quite enthused over the wine project with our friends the Perrin family.” The wine is a rosé, formerly called “Pink Floyd,” and is being re-branded as “Miraval.”
- Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s profile has mysteriously disappeared from China’s version of Twitter. Despite his global celebrity, Pitt is no favourite among Chinese authorities. The actor has been banned from entering the country since his movie “Seven Years in Tibet” was released in 1997.
- LeAnn Rimes her suing her dentist for claiming he messed up her mouth so badly that it’s affecting her career.
- “Downton Abbey” star Maggie Smith doesn’t watch her own show. “It’s frustrating, I always see things I want to do differently,” she says on “60 Minutes.” But, she is “very pleased” with its reception and is proud of her work.
- Here’s the not-so-humble abode Oprah calls home.
- Jennifer Love Hewitt has danced herself thin.
