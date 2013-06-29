Beyoncé Posts Intimate Photos Showing Why It's Good To Be Blue Ivy

Beyoncé posted a few intimate family photos Thursday to her “I AM” Tumblr account.



In addition to some shots from the set of her latest music video, Beyoncé unveiled never-before-seen photos of daughter Blue Ivy.

And the one-year-old already has an insane wardrobe.

First of all, she has a diamond encrusted baby crown.

Tom Ford custom-made ballet slipper pumps.

And a peach-coloured frilly dress…

To match her superstar mum.

Basically, it’s just really good to be Blue Ivy.

