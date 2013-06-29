Beyoncé Posts Intimate Photos Showing Why It's Good To Be Blue Ivy

Aly Weisman

Beyoncé posted a few intimate family photos Thursday to her “I AM” Tumblr account.

In addition to some shots from the set of her latest music video, Beyoncé unveiled never-before-seen photos of daughter Blue Ivy.

And the one-year-old already has an insane wardrobe.

First of all, she has a diamond encrusted baby crown.

Beyonce Blue Ivy crown

Tom Ford custom-made ballet slipper pumps.

Beyonce Blue Ivy shoe ballet slipper

And a peach-coloured frilly dress…

Beyonce Blue Ivy dress

To match her superstar mum.

Beyonce Blue Ivy

Basically, it’s just really good to be Blue Ivy.

Beyonce Blue Ivy

