Beyoncé's 'Zoo Shoes' Are Made From 5 Different Animals

PETA is furious about a pair of Beyoncé’s sneakers, which are made from five different animals.



She wore the Rubin Singer shoes at the Superbowl Halftime Show.

A graph we found on Reddit describes the different materials in Beyoncé’s shoes and how much each one costs.

Materials include Ostrich, Cow, Anaconda, Stingray, and Crocodile. Crocodile alone can cost more than $600 per foot.

Here’s a YouTube video screengrab that shows all the animals:

Photo: YouTube

