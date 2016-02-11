Beyoncé's backup dancers stole the Super Bowl halftime show with a political message

Beyoncé performed her new song “Formation” at the Super Bowl and made quite the statement. But Bey’s background dancers and band members created even more buzz on social media.
At the request of a Black Lives Matter protester, the ensemble held up a sign that read “Justice 4 Mario Woods,” a 26-year-old black man who was shot as many as 15 times by five police officers while carrying a knife.
Story and editing by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.