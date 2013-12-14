Watch Clips From All Of Beyoncé's 17 Groundbreaking New Music Videos

In case you’re just signing on to the Internet today, Beyoncé dropped her fifth studio album and first visual album last night.

The best part? She kept it a secret from everyone.

“I didn’t want to release my music the way I’ve done it. I am bored with that,” she explained. “I just want this to come out when it’s ready and from me to my fans.”

“Beyoncé” features 17 music videos, 14 new tracks, and collaborations with hubby Jay Z, as well as Drake, Frank Ocean, and even her nearly two-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Take a look at previews for all 17 music videos below. Happy holidays, from Queen Bey to you.

“Pretty Hurts”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Ghost”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Haunted”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Drunk In Love”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Blow”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“No Angel”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Yoncé”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Partition”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Jealous”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Rocket”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Mine”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“XO”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“***Flawless”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Superpower”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Heaven”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Blue”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Grown Woman”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

