Beyoncé's Super Bowl Set List Revealed — Here's Today's Buzz

Tumblr screencapIn the wake of her National Anthem lip synching scandal, it’s been revealed that Beyoncé will SING “Crazy in Love” during a solo set to kick off the Super Bowl. Midway through the act, she’ll be joined by Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to sing a medley of their biggest hits starting with “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Survivor,” and ending with their new track “Nuclear.” And B apparently “can’t wait to knock them dead.”

Justin Timberlake will perform his first solo concert since 2007 Super Bowl weekend at a New Orleans charity concert.

Within a week, the discontinued controversial “Django Unchained” action figures shot from the $600 range to more than $2,000 on the collectors’ black market known as eBay. Now the site has agreed to join the toy-shunning, saying the dolls “were removed as they were in violation of our Offensive Materials policy.”

“Skyfall” passes the $100 million Yuan mak in China within four days of its release.

Starz hit “Spartacus” returns for its final season tonight. Take a look back at the show before tonight’s premiere here.

Michael J. Fox has apologized to Taylor Swift after saying he wouldn’t want his son to date her. And then she tweeted about the apology.

Ever wondered what Katy Perry and Paula Deen’s love child would look like? Now you know!

Seth MacFarlane goes “Psycho” in his latest Oscars promo. Watch below:



