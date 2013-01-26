Beyoncé's Super Bowl Set List Revealed — Here's Today's Buzz

- Tumblr screencapIn the wake of her National Anthem lip synching scandal, it’s been revealed that Beyoncé will SING “Crazy in Love” during a solo set to kick off the Super Bowl. Midway through the act, she’ll be joined by Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to sing a medley of their biggest hits starting with “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Survivor,” and ending with their new track “Nuclear.” And B apparently “can’t wait to knock them dead.”
- Justin Timberlake will perform his first solo concert since 2007 Super Bowl weekend at a New Orleans charity concert.
- Within a week, the discontinued controversial “Django Unchained” action figures shot from the $600 range to more than $2,000 on the collectors’ black market known as eBay. Now the site has agreed to join the toy-shunning, saying the dolls “were removed as they were in violation of our Offensive Materials policy.”
- “Skyfall” passes the $100 million Yuan mak in China within four days of its release.
- Starz hit “Spartacus” returns for its final season tonight. Take a look back at the show before tonight’s premiere here.
- Michael J. Fox has apologized to Taylor Swift after saying he wouldn’t want his son to date her. And then she tweeted about the apology.
- Ever wondered what Katy Perry and Paula Deen’s love child would look like? Now you know!
- Seth MacFarlane goes “Psycho” in his latest Oscars promo. Watch below:
