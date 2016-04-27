Beyoncé's new album is the best thing she's ever done, and not because of the Jay Z stuff

Much of the discussion around Beyoncé’s new album concerns the project’s juicy subject matter — namely, Jay Z’s apparent infidelity.

What’s getting lost in the hysteria is the actual music. From the collaborators to the instantly iconic lyrics, this is the best, most musically diverse album of Beyoncé’s career.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by A.C. Fowler

