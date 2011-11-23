Beyonce's mum Is Selling Her Manhattan Condo For $5.6 Million

Just like superstar Beyoncé has put her Destiny’s Child days behind her, Tina Knowles – the mother of Ms. Knowles – is putting her plush New York City pad on the market, seeking to get a nice, handsome sum of $5.6 million for the place.



The sleek condo, located in One Beacon Court in Manhattan, features two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a staggering view of the picturesque New York skyline. It also comes with stylish flooring, ceilings, and painted walls, along with a comfy kitchen and “gallery” that is probably used as a dining room. This isn’t the largest condo in the world – at 1,729 sq. ft., it probably makes most rich, well-to-do celebrity mothers feel claustrophobic – but its presence in the super-swank envelopes of One Beacon Court – a white-glove, five-star treatment kind of place – more than makes up for it.

Probably; we wouldn’t know, having never lived in such a place. (Our children aren’t pop superstars who are married to Jay-Z.)

The asking price is a nice gain on the original purchase price of $2.93 million paid in 2005, provided Mrs. Knowles actually finds a buyer. At that price range, in the Big Apple, there is usually a celeb or mover-and-shaker who has the cash to pay. But, we would not be surprised at all to see the price come down and finally rest in the $4-$4.5 million range.

Tina Knowles actually owns another property, a $3.499 million property located in Houston, TX that is spread out over two acres. She has been trying to sell that one for a few months, so there’s no telling why that is. Maybe her fashion line isn’t doing so well; or maybe it is, and Mama just wants a new change of scenery.

Whatever the reason, Mrs. Knowles will probably have a new piece of celebrity real estate to lay her head – along with a few million in the bank. Lucky her.

