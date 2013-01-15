The Trailer For Beyonce's New Documentary Is Out And It's Awesome

Beyonce’s HBO documentary Life Is But A Dream premieres on Sunday, February 16, and HBO has released the full length trailer.



In her GQ feature, Beyonce told us that she has “shot practically her every waking moment, up to 16 hours a day, since 2005.” From the full trailer, it looks like we’re going to be able to get a deep glimpse into what it’s like to be Bey from all of that material.

We were excited for the documentary already, but this trailer has made us even more pumped:



