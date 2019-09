On a night where the stars dress up to the nines in gowns, Beyoncé decided to stand out with a simple Osman black and white jumpsuit.



The look is a surprise after her less-than-conservative outfit during her Super Bowl half-time performance.

The result? She still owns the night.

Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Polk

Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP

